Jacqueline Jane Hittman
June 6, 1947 - Aug. 28, 2023
”Our Sweet Mama” Jacqueline Jane Hittman, 76, was received into the arms of the Lord on August 28, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947, to Verna Manders (Van Stratten) and Adrian Manders in Milwaukee.
Jackie was very close with her brother, Patrick Manders of Milwaukee. She is cherished by children Shawn Hittman, Kaelyn (and Scott) Benham and Kristi (and Terry) Kloos; and grandchildren Casssidy Kloos and Jackson, Noah, Violet and Eli Benham.
Her late husband (2017) Dale Hittman welcomes her home.
Jackie was a loving wife and mother and supportive sister. On an associate nursing degree from MSOE, she worked four decades in health care in service to those in need and their families, starting at West Allis Memorial, then the VA before finishing as director of multiple units for Waukesha Memorial. She was well-respected and adored by colleagues. After work she loved tennis, reading, lake life with Wisconsin friends and Canasta with her Florida friends.
Memorial service will be from 2-3 p.m. at Evergreen House, N95-W39407 Evergreen Road, Ixonia, WI 53036, on September 16, with “come as you please” gathering and celebration to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Jackie be made to Aurora Healing & Advocacy Services in Milwaukee. Please give online at Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services - Aurora Health Care Foundation (aahgiving.org) or mail memorial gifts to Dept. 7738074, Gift Processing Center Aurora Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 806163, Chicago, IL 60680.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.