James A. Griffin
James A. Griffin, age 84, passed away on Monday July 31, 2023 at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born in Marshfield to Alfred and Martha Griffin.
Jim is survived by his children, Kim Lathrop, Sandy (Doug) Ortiz, Amy (Jeff) Bourdo, and his grandchildren, Kate and Julia Lathrop, and Lauren and Makenna Ortiz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shelby; and sisters Dyanne and Susie.
Jim, above all, was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved traveling with Shelby, talking with his grandchildren about their lives and spending quiet time reading.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Pagenkopf Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to AngelsGrace Hospice.
To send flowers to the family of Jim, please visit our floral store.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.