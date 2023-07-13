James Charles Holsen
July 9, 1946 - July 5, 2023
James Charles Holsen, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 5, 2023.
Jim Holsen was born on July 9, 1946, to Earl and Genevieve Holsen, the second of five children. Jim frequently recounted the freedom of his childhood, roaming the land of the newly developing Village of Elm Grove. He attended Catholic Memorial for High School and Marquette University for undergraduate and graduate school. It was in high school that Jim met Gloria and they began to date. Through their relationship, Jim began to work for Gloria’s father, Harold, whom Jim has always credited as playing a pivotal role in shaping many of his areas of strength and character. Jim and Gloria married after graduate school, at the age of 24. They welcomed their daughters, Anne and Kathryn, when he was ages 30 and 32.
Hired as a temporary Christmas driver at United Parcel Service, Jim went on to work his way up to the position of corporate executive of engineering. His career at UPS took him and his family all over the world, living in Canada, Hong Kong, England and Spain. In retirement, he devoted himself to his family, Bible study, traveling with Gloria, and political ranting.
Jim will be remembered as extravagantly generous, servant-hearted and hard working. He was brilliant, interesting, an adoring grandfather, supportive father and a reliable leader, and compassionate husband to Gloria. In his absence, we look to the comfort of Jesus Christ and His assurance of Jim’s presence with Him in Heaven. Praise the Lord!
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria; his two beautiful daughters, Anne (Ryan) and Kathryn (Brian); six grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister (and their spouses). He is also survived by two sisters-in-law (and their husbands) and many other loving family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Gloria's parents; and brother-in-law, Thomas Stepp.
The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for the compassion and kindness they have shown Jim and for also allowing his family to be with him at such a difficult time.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, (new location) 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow. The family invites everyone to join them in the banquet hall after the service for a meal and to continue sharing your memories of Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission in Jim’s name are welcome.
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God's power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. -Peter 1:3-5
