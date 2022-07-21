IXONIA
James ‘Jim’ Alan King
June 23, 1962 - July 11, 2022
James “Jim” Alan King of Ixonia climbed the stairway to heaven on July 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 23, 1962, in Pana, Ill., to Janice (nee Smith) and Robert King. Upon their death, Jim was raised by the awesome Joan (nee Royer) and the late Clarence Smith and was for all intents and purposes, their son.
He was dad to Krystal King, Kyle King and Kelly Keller; an awesome grandpa to Lee, John, Anna, Jacob, Alivia, Jakyle and Cayden; and best friend and mechanic to Michele King.
Jim loved spending time with and teaching his grandkids new things. He was the world’s biggest Raiders fan and loved all things sports. He loved watching and never missed the evening news. He also loved helping when he could and spending time with his family.
He served in the Navy on Midway Island and the USS Jason AR-8 as a diesel mechanic in the Pacific stationed at Pearl Harbor.
Jim had a heart of gold and a joke at the ready. He was loved and will be missed by many people.
He is also survived by siblings, Jan (Mike) Shadid, Rick, Michele Owens, Joe (Nicole), Karla (Paul) Buerger, Dave (Ellen) Smith, Diane Beck, Chris (Lynn) Smith and Mike (Jenny) Smith; also other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends (too many to list!!!!).
A memorial service for Jim will be held on August 20, 2022, at the VFW Post 2260, 830 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In true Jim style, please join us in some good food, drink and spending time reminiscing with friends and family. Also, if you have it, please wear your Raiders gear!!!
Military honors will be accorded with the U.S. Navy and take place at 2 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.