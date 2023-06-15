James ‘Jim’ Arthur Schumacher
Jan. 23, 1933 — June 11, 2023
James “Jim” Arthur Schumacher, 90, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Sunday, June 11 by his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jim was born on January 23, 1933 to Adelbert and Dorothy Schumacher in Milwaukee. He was baptized in Christ on February 26, 1933. He attended Lutheran High School and Valparaiso University. He joined the Marine Corps in 1955. During his 31 year career, Jim served at 15 duty stations and the family moved 21 times. After retiring from the military, he became an over-the-road driver for A.F. Seideman Co. for 5 years. After that, he worked at Wisconsin Aviation (Watertown) for 21 years in marketing, as a flight instructor and private pilot.
Jim was a loving husband and father, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, the love of his life for over 61 years, and one daughter Wendy (Marc) Folven.
He is survived by three daughters: Jodie (Gary) Schommer, Jamie (Stefan) Arredondo, and Laury (Daniel) Krause; six granddaughters: Whitney Folven, Christina (Frank Marzullo) Arredondo, Caroline (Alex) Roverud, Katie (John) Cleven, Petra (Cavyn) VonDeylen, and Elena Arredondo; five great-grandchildren: Juniper, Charlotte, Linden, Lincoln, Alder; one brother Jack (Judy) Schumacher, 3 nieces, 1 nephew and many cousins.
A special thank you goes out to the Shorehaven family; especially to those who brought comfort, patience, kindness, and understanding to Jim during his last days; and the Agrace hospice staff for helping Jim and his family walk through his final journey with grace.
The Christian Victory Service will be held on June 26, 2023 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1650 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Committal will be held at Ixonia Lutheran Cemetery on Hustisford Road. with military honors immediately following the service.
Memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and/or school.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.