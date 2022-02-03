James ‘Jim’ Clarke Miller
Feb. 27, 1943 - Jan. 18, 2022
James “Jim” Clarke Miller, age 78, passed away on January 18, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 27, 1943, to Lucien and Laura Miller (nee Martin).
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary; his two children, Michael (Heidi) Miller and Carrie (James) Korsmo; grandchildren; Moriah and Briar Miller, Dylan and Owen Korsmo; sister, Donna Wenzel; brothers-in-law, Paul Schnackenberg and Frank (Carol) Schnackenberg; along with many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hampton Miller; and brother-in-law, John Schnackenberg.
Jim loved his family and friends. He was a person who worked hard and enjoyed helping others. He loved to help with cooking, he loved to travel, and he loved to do woodworking. He was willing to do his part as an Army soldier in Vietnam, as a volunteer firefighter in Okauchee for over 20 years, and worked with Helping Hands to do projects at his church. He realized the value of exercising at the YMCA, which all ended when COVID hit. He enjoyed time hunting, fishing, and playing cards with family and friends. He will be remembered as a caring person.
Donations would be appreciated to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066; St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, at 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058; or Family Promise of Waukesha County, 139 E. North Street, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Visitation will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Thursday, February 17, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a service at noon. Burial will be on Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m., at Glenview Memorial Garden Cemetery, W1219 Glenview Avenue, Ixonia, WI 53036, including military honors.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.