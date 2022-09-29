James ‘Jim’ F. Quirk
March 22, 1936 — Sept, 21, 2022
James “Jim” F. Quirk, age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 21, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1936, in Milwaukee.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne; five sons, Jim (Norma), Greg, Steve (MaryJo), Dan (Kim) and Tim (Kristi); 13 grandchildren, Sam, Melissa, Holly, Stephanie, Jack, Mitchell, Natalie, Danny, Cora, Kenzie, Ava, Chloe and Donovan; and also leaves behind a fridge full of bacon, sausage and cheese curds.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Jim loved his family, friends, food, traveling, gardening, grilling and bird feeding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations in Jim’s name to Shorehaven, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.