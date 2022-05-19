James ‘Jim’ Lipski
Nov. 12, 1941 - May 9, 2022
James “Jim” Lipski was born to life November 12, 1941, and born to eternal life May 9, 2022, at the age of 80.
Beloved husband of Marilyn (Hansen), the rock of his foundation, for 61 years. Loving father of William, Patrick, and Amy (Robert). Proud grandfather of David, Joshua, Henry, Leo, Patrick Joseph and Rory. Precious great-grandfather of Nancy Jean, Mylah and Patrick James. Dear brother of Joel, Thomas, Peter, Michael and Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony C. Lipski, Marcella (Odya) Lipski and Esther A. Lipski; siblings John “Jack,” and Susan (David) Doughty; and sister-in-law, Lorris.
Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years as an air traffic controller, which he enjoyed every minute of. He was an artist and enjoyed working with oil paints and water colors. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, Bucks and golf fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St. Oconomowoc, with Mass at 1 p.m. Military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jerome Catholic Church are appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.