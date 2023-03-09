James ‘Jim’ O. Luebke
June 9, 1934 - March 6, 2023
James “Jim” O. Luebke, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sullivan, with Pastor Dean Zemple officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church or a charity of one’s choice.
James was born to Herbert and Esther (Otto) Luebke on June 9, 1934, in the Town of Emmet. James was confirmed April 10, 1949, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Concord. He continued to grow and strengthen his faith with his church family throughout his lifetime. Jim farmed in the Town of Oconomowoc with his sister, Elsa, for many years. Upon retirement from the everyday farming duties, Jim continued to offer a helping hand to neighboring farmers who needed extra help. He assisted many neighbors by offering to cover a milking shift allowing a neighbor to have a day off, and driving a tractor down the road to another farm. James was a past member of the Ashippun Fire Department and a previous board member of the Ashippun Lumber Yard. In his spare time, he enjoyed cutting wood, going for Sunday drives, and walking one of his many adopted dogs.
He is survived by his sister, Elsa, and was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Louise, in infancy.
A very special thank you to Pastor Zemple for the extra prayers and visits, and to the staff at Rainbow Hospice.
