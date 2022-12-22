James ‘Jim’ Orvedahl
April 22, 1936 - Dec. 13, 2022
Jim Orvedahl, after ending his journey with heart failure and COPD, passed away peacefully the evening of December 13, 2022. He was born in LaMoure, North Dakota, on April 22, 1936, son of the late Dr. Frederick and Louise Orvedahl.
Upon graduating from college with a degree in mechanical engineering, he moved to Wisconsin to work for Allis Chalmers, where he met Marilyn Abraham. On June 19, 1965, he and Marilyn wed, sharing 57 years of marriage.
During his retirement, Jim started volunteering at the hanger on the EAA grounds as part of the Senior Crew to support his love of aviation. Jim enjoyed his basement workshop and was an avid, creative woodworker. He also loved the water as he and his wife enjoyed many years of boating together.
Jim was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Orvedahl; their children, Kristin (Kevin) and Todd (Heidi); two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kaden; brother-in-law Howard Abraham of Ohio; and Donal Johnson of Colorado. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Per Jim’s wishes, no formal funeral will be held.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Johnson and staff, as well as ThedaCare at Home Hospice staff.
Jim’s was a life well lived.
