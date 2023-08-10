James Kenneth Riemer
Sept. 22, 1958 - July 29, 2023
James Kenneth Riemer, 64, entered peacefully into eternal life on July 29, 2023, with his family and friends by his side after battling cancer for eight years. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Jim was born September 22, 1958, to Kenneth and Neomi (Fiedler) Riemer.
Jim was an excellent fisherman, cook and bowler. He impacted many lives thru his faith and devotion of his love of Christ not only during his many Bible studies, but everyday life.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 24 years, and brothers Scott (Toni) and Bill (Lisa) and their children Brad (Leah) and Karla. JR was blessed with her children that he welcomed as his own, Renee (Thomas) Tunstall, Carrie (Jimmy) Clarke and Michael (Jamie) Malkow. He was Papa JR to grandchildren Matthew, Rachel (Mitchell), Aja, Kyle (Monique), Taylor (Jake), Jack, Madison, Ethan, and Makayla and great-grandchildren CJ, Payton, Max and Auggie. Also Carol’s brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Eckert, and their children. As well as many brothers in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol’s parents William (Beatrice) Eckert, and great- grandson Kyle Blake.
A visitation will take place on August 16 at NorthPoint Community Church, 400 W. Capital Drive, Hartland, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zachariah’s Acres, Berean Bible Society or Pacific Garden Mission.
John 12:32 And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.
