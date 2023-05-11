James M. Flynn
June 27, 1941 - May 9, 2023
James Matthew Flynn, age 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 9, 2023. Jim was born in McKeesport, PA, to Abram and Elizabeth (nee Mullen) on June 27, 1941.
Jim is survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Dee; his beautiful children, Scott (Pam), Maureen (Rich) Reyes, Leanne (VJ) Scully, Karen Creasey, Kelly and Kristen (Hans) Gochenaur; grandchildren, Justin, Kylee (Trent) Wehlage, McKenna, Sydney, Jaden, Alex, Carter, Tyler, Warrick, Owen, Emily, Ella, Evan, Elana, Brady and Drake; great-granddaughters, Winnie and Romie; brothers, Leo and John; sister, Linda Genito; along with other family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat, Eileen and Bebe; brother, Dennis; son-in-law, Jim Creasey.
Jim worked for GE Medical Systems as a Vascular Support manager until his retirement. His passions in life were family, faith, photography, Wisconsin sports and traveling with his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society in Jim’s name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on May 17, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. The family invites everyone to join them in the school hall for a meal and fellowship after the service. Jim will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.