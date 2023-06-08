OCONOMOWOC
James P. Kloss
James P. Kloss passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the age of 79.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Louise Kloss (nee Tesch).
He is survived by his sons Scott (Kati) Kloss, Kevin (Kris) Kloss, TJ (Haley) Kloss, and Matthew Kloss, and his granddaughters Ashley Kloss, McKenna Kloss and Natalie Kloss.
No services are being held at this time.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.