OCONOMOWOC
James Robert Mifflin
March 5, 1947 - June 14, 2023
James Robert Mifflin of Oconomowoc died peacefully on June 14, 2023.
Born March 5, 1947, in East Ely, Nev., Jim was the son of the late Jack and LaVorda (nee Syme) Mifflin. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Maryanne, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Also survived by his children Jennifer (Gary) Loop, Laura (Danny) Thompson, Daniel (Gisselle) Mifflin, and Dustan (Karina) Lenser and grandchildren Conrad, Charlotte, James and Joaquin. Also survived by his former wives with whom he remained lifelong friends, Kathy, Diane and Donna.
Survived by his twin brother, John (Laurel) Mifflin, and younger brother, Roger (Ruth) Mifflin, and nephews Christopher (Lisa) Mifflin, and Nicholas (Belinda) Mifflin, Peter Mifflin, and Jonathan Mifflin.
Survived by his stepsons Jeff (Amy) Bourdo, Randy (Laura) Bourdo, Todd (Cindy) Bourdo, and grandchildren Shelby (Morgan) Gutenkunst, Jack Bourdo, Ellie Bourdo, Charlie Bourdo, and great-granddaughter, Willamene Gutenkunst.
Jim grew up in Ruth, Nev., and down the hill from the Liberty Pit copper mine where he and his brother, John, worked as teenagers. One of his biggest thrills as a kid was when his father took him down to the trains one night and he got to sit inside the big engine.
The family moved to Newark, Calif., in 1963 when Jim was a sophomore and his father set out for work as a mechanical inspector at the San Francisco airport. The three boys shared one of two bedrooms in an apartment before moving to a larger house near Newark High School.
James served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief in Vietnam from June 21, 1967, to January 25, 1969. Upon his return home, Jim followed his father to United Airlines where he worked for over 30 years as a ramp service person loading and fueling airplanes.
After a short retirement, Jim heeded one of the best pieces of advice he ever received, which was when his wife, Maryanne, suggested he get a new job. He landed the position of his dreams as a school bus driver for Dousman Transport Company, where he worked for 15 years. Jim told anyone he could that he loved his job so much that he would work for free. He especially enjoyed his last role doing ride-alongs on a bus transporting kids with special needs.
Jim was grateful for his family and friends and his relationship with his higher power, Jesus Christ. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, tattoos, giving advice, telling stories, and singing in the chancel choir. Jim rode in bike nite at the Camp Timber-lee summer camp for youth burn survivors. He was also active with the Vietnam Veterans of America, and participated in honor guard detail at military funerals. His singular passion was living out the spiritual principles of Alcoholics Anonymous. Jim openly shared his mistakes as well as his message of hope, in jails, recovery hotlines, and in meetings throughout southeastern Wisconsin. He encouraged others who were struggling that they would know serenity and find peace if they were simply willing to be honest and take it one day at a time.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with a funeral from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ of Oconomowoc, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Burial with military honors will be Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Summit Cemetery, 36000 Delafield Road (County Road DR), Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to: Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center:
https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/53167010/
You may also choose from the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center Wish List, which includes many practical items like glasses, phone chargers, bus passes, or $10 restaurant gift cards for veterans experiencing homelessness.
https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/#make-a-donation
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.