James Tavares
April 16, 1927 - July 19, 2023
James Tavares, age 96, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice on July 19, 2023. Jim was born on April 16, 1927, in Reddick, Ill., to Frank and Josephine (nee Ghiglieri).
Jim is survived by his children Mike (Nancy), Jane (Larry) Berg, Maggie (Mark) Smith, Joe (Tina) and Mary Windsor; grandchildren Joseph (Shaohannah), Kathryn, Kelsey (Dan) Beghin, Shannon (Coye) Harrett, Bridget (David) Sullivan, Sydney, Frank, Jayme, Gabby and Casey; and his great-grandson Theo.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, his son Frank and grandson Eric.
Jim graduated high school in 1945 and joined the Navy right after, where he served in Guam. He was a proud patriot and veteran of World War II.
After serving his country, he attended the University of Illinois, where he received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He worked for 45 years in Bridge Construction in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa as a superintendent and vice president of Shappert Engineering.
Jim married Esther Reynolds of Dixon, Ill., in 1952. She was the love of his life and he missed her terribly since her death two years ago. He was a hard worker who was humble, generous and caring. He welcomed everyone into his home and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Family meant everything to Jim. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished his time spent with his family and we will miss him deeply.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Towner Crest Assisted Living and AngelsGrace Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown Jim and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace, SOFA Oconomowoc or to the Wounded Warriors Project in Jim’s name are welcome.
A visitation will take place on August 11 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Jerome Cemetery next to Esther and their son, Frank. Military honors will be accorded.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.