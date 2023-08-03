OCONOMOWOC
Janelle (WhoaJan) Marie George
Janelle (WhoaJan) Marie George, age 69, passed away July 27, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with her family by her side.
Mother to Jessica and John (Ashlee); sister to Patricia and Robin; sister-in-law to Maureen; sister in life to Sharon and Cis; daughter in life to Susan; bonus family member to the Ordways and the Lucks; and grandma to Codi and Austin.
Preceded in death by her loving life partner, Tim Stapleton; parents, Muriel and Jim; and brothers, John and Mike.
After raising her kids with Tim in Oconomowoc, Janelle made various stops around the country before returning to her hometown. An active member in the community, Janelle could be found working weekends at Shorehaven’s Forgotten Treasures resale shop or bundled up patrolling the grounds of the German Christmas Market. She was always in the company of her favorite people. Jan loved being around her friends and being able to volunteer at the places and events that meant so much to her.
If you knew Janelle, you loved her. Janelle cared so deeply for so many. Somehow, she always managed to transform a stranger into a friend. To say that Janelle will be greatly missed truly is an understatement.
Her family is eternally grateful to the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital’s ICU/Stepdown and staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Please join us October 7 for Janelle’s Celebration of Life, which will take place at Café LaBelle in Shorehaven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Shorehaven, AngelsGrace Hospice or HAWS.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.