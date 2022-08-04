Janet Erna Schlender (nee Butschke)
June 10, 1935 - July 27, 2022
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Janet Erna Schlender (nee Butschke), age 87, was welcomed home by her savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her beloved husband, Daniel, who recently preceded her in death.
A loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many, she peacefully passed in the presence of her family and her pastor, carried to heaven on the beautiful sounds of a summer band concert and the beauty of a stunning sunset. Born to Walter Emil and Erna Hattie (nee Schwantes) Butschke on June 10, 1935, in Oconomowoc, Janet, who preferred to be called Jan, was the oldest of two children, and big sister to her brother Robert. Although her immediate family wasn’t large, her mother and father both came from families with 10 siblings. Her youth was filled with many family gatherings with cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. She told fond stories of spending summer vacations on a family farm and hosting a favorite cousin to a week in the “city.” As a child, she loved to ride bikes, play tennis, climb trees, play kick the can and attend Saturday morning 10 cent movies featuring Roy Rogers. She was the president of her school Girls Athletic Association and loved to be active. She played French horn in the high school band, was a cheerleader and carhopped at the local A&W, pre- Kiltie days.
She met Dan in high school. He was locker partners with a friend of hers who introduced them. Dan was two years older and joined the service after high school. Prior to leaving for the Navy, he asked Jan to write to him. She agreed, and their friendship turned into love. They were married on November 9, 1957. After his service, they settled in the Oconomowoc area where they raised their family on the shores of beautiful Golden Lake.
Just like Dan, faith, family, and friendships were the most important things in her life. She worked briefly as an administrative assistant and payroll clerk for a local company, but after marriage, turned her focus and talents to her family. She was a wonderful homemaker, an excellent decorator, cook and hostess. She was a snappy dresser, and was never short on “bling,” sharing a love for fashion with her husband, who came to be nicknamed “Dapper Dan.” She ran her household with ease and would have made an excellent CEO! She had an entrepreneurial flair and a few brief “side hustles,” one as a self -employed salesperson for a custom art and décor company where she was named the national sales rep of the year twice, and another where her love of golf, turned into a business partnership with her brother-in-law, making custom golf ball racks. A highlight for that business was when a prominent PGA player contacted her and purchased a few racks. Faith was an important part of her life, and she was most proud of her involvement as an avid volunteer at her church. She served on and chaired every committee on church council, taught Sunday school, and was an executive committee member on the district board for the Church Women United, SE Wisconsin area. She and Dan enjoyed a very active social life, meeting regularly with friends for Friday night fish fries, going to concerts and plays, golfing, boating, and entertaining. Jan was an avid reader and enjoyed time with her special group, her “Curves” gals. She always enjoyed a bubbly glass of champagne, a whiskey sweet with olives, cappuccino, Cape Cod potato chips, was an fervent Packers fan, and light house lover. She cherished being a mother and was the heart of her family. She and Dan were a team and taught their children by example what it meant to be in a Christian marriage. Her family will miss her quick smile, her warmth, her raucous laughter, her sage advice and her sincere interest in all things “family.”
She is survived by her children: son Daryl (Pamela) Schlender of Griswold, Connecticut, daughter Karen (Dave) Trepton, son Gary (Victoria) Schlender, and son Kyle (Cindy) Schlender, all of Oconomowoc; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Robert (Cathy) Butschke; brother-in-law G. Paul Schlender; and sisters-in-law Miriam (Al) Frank and Pauline (Barry) Stephan and Donna Schlender.
Funeral services will be held on August 6 at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m., with burial immediately following at LaBelle Cemetery. If desired, memorials can be made to Dr. Martin Luther Church or Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection.
The family would like to thank the many medical professionals and caregivers who helped Jan these past months. Your kindness and compassion were appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.