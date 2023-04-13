Janet (Jan) Fahler
May 28, 1929 - April 9, 2023
Our Mom Janet (Jan) Fahler, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 9, 2023. She was born May 28, 1929, in the Town of Summit, Waukesha County.
Mom grew up in Oconomowoc, with her parents Wilber and Esther Chartier (Zunker). She attended Jefferson School and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1947.
Jan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Linda (Ron) Krueger, Watertown; Keith (Teresa) Fahler, Oconto; Karen (Rusty) Guoger, Mesa, Ariz.; her grandchildren Ryan Krueger, Clarie and Mackenzie Fahler and Kayla and Jacob Fahler; two great-grandchildren, Nadia and Isabella; and Becky Fahler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Kurt, and grandson Ron Jr.
Per Jan’s request, there will be no formal services.
The family would like to thank Oconto Fire Rescue, the staff at Bellin Oconto ED, Bellin Green Bay, and Pastor King for their compassion and care.