RALEIGH, N.C.
Janice Carol Rosier (Driscoll)
Nov. 18, 1937 - July 6, 2023
Janice Carol Rosier (Driscoll) of Raleigh, N.C., passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 with family by her side. Janice, one of five daughters, was born November 18, 1937, to Earl and Leona Driscoll in the Town of Waukesha.
After graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1956, she was accepted to Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee.
Locally she is survived by sisters, Betty Schlotter and Susie Lucht.
www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/newsobserver/name/janice-rosier-obituary?id=52460683