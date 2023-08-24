OCONOMOWOC
Janice ‘Jan’ Marie Ellis
Janice “Jan” Marie Ellis, 82 of Oconomowoc, found peace on August 18, 2023, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jan was born in Milwaukee. During her childhood she moved out to the Lake Country area with her family, specifically Stumpy Bay on Okauchee Lake.
In September of 1958, Janice said “I do” to the Love of her life, Bill. They stayed in Oconomowoc, where they raised their five boys. She was one tough cookie, a given when raising 5 sons alongside her husband of 63 years.
When her boys entered school so did Jan; mom kept an eye on her boys while she worked as a lunchroom lady at Greenland Elementary. Later as the kids got older, she became the produce manager at Triple T, Liquor Manager at Richter’s Sav-U-Food’s and ended her working years at Sentry Foods in Delafield. After they retired, Bill and Janice moved to Eagle River, where they enjoyed visits from the many animals of the Northwoods, and some much-needed relaxation. The couple returned to Oconomowoc in 2021 to enjoy more time with family.
In her free time, you could catch Jan playing cards with her grandchildren, competing in a mean game of solitaire on the iPad, watching “The Andy Griffith Show,” supporting the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers as well as golf star Tiger Woods. Amidst all of her activities, you could find her enjoying a whiskey old fashioned before dinner to wind down.
Janice was the beloved wife of the late William “Bill” Ellis. She was loving mother of John (Julie), Don (Rhonda), Mike (Vicki), Tom (Mary), Bill (Tori); Grandma of 9 grandchildren: Jenny, Jeffery, Nicole, Luke, Eliza, Kayla, Sean, Conor, and Elizabeth; as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Madisen, Mason, Taylor, Delaney, Kylie, Mason, and Ivy; and Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A. Howard and Evangeline Boehm; sister Lois Loppnow (Robert), brother Richard Boehm (Carol).
A celebration of life in Janice’s honor will be held on Friday September 1, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm at Schwefel’s restaurant, N58-W39877 Highway 16 in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janice’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation Midwest Chapter, in Wauwatosa.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.