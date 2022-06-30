Jean Heinrich
Jan. 18, 1925 — Sept. 27, 2021
Jean Heinrich (nee Groffman) passed peacefully September 27, 2021 at 96 years of age. She was born in and lived most of her adult life in Wisconsin. Her mother Marion and father Harlan named her Valdis Jean at birth, apparently after a Norwegian god of fire or something like that. After leaving her birth city of Manitowoc for UW-Madison for college in 1943, she met future husband Dick at the pub on campus—most appropriate for a couple of Wisconsin kids. They married in 1946 and were life-long partners until Dick’s passing in 2007. Raising five kids, (the late) Ann, Rich, Kurt, Tom, and Erich made for a busy early adult phase of life, and possibly led to their absconding to Florida at first opportunity in their retirement years. A celebration of life will be held at The Golden Mast on July 10th at 1:00 p.m.