DOUSMAN
Jean Neitzke
Jean Neitzke, age 86, of Dousman, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Jean is survived by her children, Kendal (Stacey Balsley) Neitzke and Lonnie (David) Kaiser; her grandchildren Eric Kaiser, Mary (Justin) Marshall, Michael (Katie) Wright and Jasmine (MaKyle) McIntyre; along with her great-grandchildren Madalynn and Jaxon Marshall, and Nyah Wright; as well as her many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Neitzke, and daughter Kim Wright.
Jean loved her family dearly and being with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Jean was born in Milwaukee, and spent much of her life in southeastern Wisconsin. Later, she retired with her husband in Sun City Hilton Head, S.C., and Eagle River. Jean dedicated her life to the service of others. For decades, she was the Director of Nursing at numerous nursing homes throughout southeastern Wisconsin. She was a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, dedicated to prayer, service and evangelism. She was involved in the Stephen Ministries, a non-profit Christian educational organization. Also, she volunteered as a hospice nurse and at local food pantries. She was a devoted Christian. She was a member of St. Anskar’s Episcopal in Hartland for decades, and later, in retirement, she worshipped at St. Mary of the Snows Anglican Church in Eagle River, and Church of the Cross in Bluffton, S.C.
A memorial service for Jean will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, with a visitation for family and friends starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. all to take place at the Ewald Chapel at the Village Square at Three Pillars in Dousman with a private burial at Holy Innocents Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested in Jean’s honor to the Lake Area Free Clinic, 856 Armor Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 (www.lakeareafreeclinic.org) or to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.