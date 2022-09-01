GOLD CANYON, Ariz.
Jean (Salentine) Wiese
Dec. 10, 1937 - Aug. 3, 2022
Jean (Salentine) Wiese passed away peacefully in hospice at Mesa, near her home in Gold Canyon, Arizona, on August 3, 2022. She had quietly struggled with leukemia for a year and was prepared for her passing. She was born in Muskego on December 10, 1937, to Alice (King) and George Salentine, who farmed in Muskego.
Jean was childhood sweetheart to Wally Wiese, also of Muskego. Jean and Wally both graduated from Muskego High and then from White Water College, and both went on to be educators. In the early days the two ran Camp Kippernic, a summer camp in the Lake Geneva area. Jean and Wally spent a lifetime together active in children’s growth and learning experiences, in and out of the classroom.
Jean had been a business teacher at Brookfield Central, then Muskego High and for many years at Pewaukee High School. Wally also had been an educator at various schools, including Muskego and Arrowhead, but his most known reputation was athletic director for WCTC in Pewaukee. The family enjoyed travel and many opportunities connected with his respected position as athletic director. Jean and Wally were active with their three sons, Mike, Rick, and Jeff, but also in the activities that the sons were involved with. They were leaders in support of baseball, football, basketball, and golf and for various community fund raisers. Wally and Jean Wiese were a well-known and well-respected dynamo who were active, positive, and vital in living vibrantly.
Jean and Wally had lived for many years in Hartland, raising their children and in their retirement spent time between Oconomowoc Lake and a beautiful home on the golf course in Gold Canyon, Arizona. The couple had abundant friendships in both locations. Jean was an avid golfer, lover of water sports, played mahjong, cards and above all was entwined with her grandchildren. Jean and Wally mentored for their children and grandchildren what living a truly successful life meant.
Mike, Jack, and Jane Wiese have remained loyal and vigilant to Jean in her more vulnerable years.
Jean is survived by son Mike, and grandchildren Jack, Cole, Canon, Cooper, Brock and Easton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; sons Rick and Jeff; parents George and Alice Salentine; and brother Wayne.
Jean has been cremated and has requested no memorial service.
Notes of condolence can be forwarded to 6436 S. Ginty Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118.