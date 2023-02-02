OCONOMOWOC
Jeanette G. Leonhardt
Jan. 8, 1939 - Jan. 29, 2023
Jeanette G. Leonhardt, age 84, of Oconomowoc, passed away on January 29, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 8, 1939, to Ralph and Edna (Eberhardt) Bastien in Brownsville.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Denise (Dennis) Koch, Jane (Tim) Rupnow, Wade (Kristina) Leonhardt, Judith Foust and Todd (Colleen) Leonhardt; her grandchildren, Alex Koch, Aaron (Heather) Koch, Ryan Koch, Brian (Cassi) Rupnow, Jason (Ashley Sillars) Rupnow, Tyler (Emily Willes) Rupnow, Hailey Rupnow, Ashleigh (Anthony) Losiniecki, Lexi (Tyler) Scheer, Ciara (Gavin) Beck, Trevor Leonhardt and Colin Leonhardt; her great-grandchildren, Reed, Brooks, Kase, Rumi, Owen and Jossi; her sister, Antoinette (Dick) Murray; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; and son-in-law, Rickey Foust.
Jeanette enjoyed cooking, crafts, sewing, shopping. She was an avid book reader. Jeanette was always kind and selfless. She opened up her mind and smile to anyone who approached her. Jeanette had a strong faith. She was a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for 30 years.
Jeanette and Edward retired to Sun City West, Arizona, in 1998. Jeanette returned to Oconomowoc in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jeanette’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.