OCONOMOWOC
Jeanie Margaret Naumann
Oct. 26, 1946 - December 27, 2022
After many years of battling cancer and related health issues, Jeanie Margaret Naumann passed away at Advent Health Hospital (Hospice) in Orlando, Florida on December 27, 2022 with her husband, Michael, at her side.
Jeanie was born on October 26, 1946 in West Bend to Roy and Arline (Heindl) Ensenbach. She had one brother, Donald (Opal) Ensenbach of Arizona; two sisters, Carol (Mark) Blair of West Allis and Rita (Michael, deceased) of West Bend.
Jeanie was a professional cosmetician employed by Stein Drugs/Walgreens for 28 years. Jeanie was very proud of her profession and was admired by many clients. She enjoyed singing in the church choirs for over 65 years alongside her husband, Mike. She was an avid card player (tough opponent), and enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, golfing and she loved to do difficult puzzles. Her family will miss her baking skills!
Jeanie married Michael Naumann on October 31, 1964, at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. It was a dedicated marriage lasting 58 years. Together they had four children: Amy Jo Schulz, Oconomowoc, Andrew (Julie) Naumann, Oconomowoc, Andrea Marie Naumann, Brown Deer and Michael Scott Naumann, deceased.
Jeanie loved and adored her grandchildren, Emily (Lukas) Brockway, Oconomowoc, Erik Naumann, Oconomowoc, Grant Naumann, Oconomowoc, Michael Buboltz, Hartford, and Alissa Buboltz, South Milwaukee; as well as two great-grandchildren, Aiden Buboltz, Hartford and Reed Lukas Brockway, Oconomowoc.
Jeanie will be truly missed by her family and “many friends.” She has also acquired many friends from her “Paradise Home” in Cocoa Beach, Florida, in the past 23 years. Her smile, positive attitude, courage, and sincere love of life will be missed dearly.
Viewing is from 10:00 to 12:00, at St. Jerome’s Church, Oconomowoc, with Mass to follow with burial at St. Jerome’s Cemetery, Oconomowoc, on January 20.