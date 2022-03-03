Jeanne E. Tjensvold
Jeanne went to her heavenly home on February 24, 2022, at the age of 100 years.
She was born in 1921 in East Troy, to Walter C. Schmidt and Janet I. Brockmann and was married to Lambert R. Tjensvold on February 7, 1942, for 68 years until his death May 30, 2010.
She is survived by sister Elaine J. Imes; daughter Patricia A. Mitchell; sons Robert J. (Sharon) and Steven R.; grandson David R. Tjensvold (Angela); and great-grandson, Jace D. Tjensvold.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lambert (Ray); dear daughter, Cindy; brother Walter P. Schmidt; son-in-law Alexander B. Mitchell; and daughter-in-law Harry-Ette Dietrich Tjensvold. Upon graduation from Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee in 1939, she began secretarial work for the City of Wauwatosa, and in 1942 was appointed deputy city clerk, serving until 1946 when she resigned awaiting the birth of their first child, Patricia.
She appreciated and cherished being able to be a “stay-at-home” mom for their four children until they reached their teens, which was her husband Ray’s wish. She returned to the working world when a stint for jury duty at the Milwaukee County Courthouse led to employment in 1972 in the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel’s Office, then moved on to the Milwaukee County Department of Labor Relations when it was created. Later, was administrative assistant in District 1 of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, which she retired from in 1983.
In 1985, after retiring, Ray and Jeanne moved from Wauwatosa to Oconomowoc to be near the fishing that Ray so enjoyed. They also traveled to various locations in the United States.
Friends may call at the Shorehaven Health Center Chapel in Oconomowoc on Saturday, May 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at which time a brief service will be held in the Shorehaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. Following the service, there will be a light lunch. A private committal service will be held at Pinelawn Cemetery in Milwaukee, where Jeanne will be laid to rest.
A special thank you is extended to all who gave Jeanne their love and support. Anyone planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial to the Shorehaven Health Center in Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.