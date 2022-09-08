DOUSMAN
Jeanne M. Elliott
Jan. 31, 1923 - Sept. 1, 2022
Jeanne M. Elliott, age 99, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Three Pillars Nursing Home in Dousman. Jeanne was a long term Lake Country resident, since 1953. She was born on January 31, 1923, in Rockford, Illinois, to Edward and Helen (Diebold) Sundstedt.
Jeanne is survived by her children Jeanne M. Miller, Kathleen A. Draeger, Todd E. (Susan) Elliott, Laura L. (Joe) Simonis and Beth L. (Michael) Wosick; daughter-in-law Rose Elliott; grandchildren Kim Lockrem, Kerry (Adam) Zachman, Michael (Kerry) Miller, Kathy (Mike) Link, Jim (Tina) Draeger, Haley (Jeff) Draeger, Matthew (Nara) Laib, Lindsey (Shawn) Pesce, Anne (Burton) Metz, Lauren (Marc) D’Antuono, Jeff (Jesse) Elliott, Ricky Elliott, Greg Elliott, Theresa (Alex) Garcia, Adam (Mary) Simonis, Milissa (Nick) Bethe, Jessica (John) Krutchen, Katie (Rob) Wosick, Dani (Luke) Chapman and Courtney (Andrew) Krusiec; 26 great-grandchildren; brother John Sundstedt; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Moose” Elliott; her parents; her son Terry Elliott; her brothers James Sundstedt and David Sundstedt; her son-in-law David Miller; her granddaughter Emily E. Wosick; and great-grandson Isaiah Garcia.
Jeanne loved her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great support to all of us. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, and loved gardening, reading and cross stitching.
A visitation will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road in Nashotah. Burial will follow at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Three Pillars Masonic Health Care Center, 410 N. Main St., Dousman, WI 53118; Women’s Care Center, 1441 N. Farewell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202; or Tunnel of Towers Foundation at T2T.org.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.