APPLETON
Jeanne Marie McGeoghegan
July 20, 1959 - Aug. 5, 2023
Jeanne Marie McGeoghegan, age 64 of Appleton, joined her heavenly kingdom on August 5, 2023. She was born to Robert and Beverly (Babinec) McGeoghegan on July 20, 1959, in Harvey, IL. Jeanne graduated from Oconomowoc High School with the class of ‘77 and went on to get an associate’s degree in early childhood care from Waukesha County Technical College. She married George Block in May of 1981 and, although it was not meant to be, they were proud of lovingly raising their three kids together.
Jeanne was first and foremost a caretaker, both for her patients and her family. She cared for everyone in her life and always did what she could to the best of her abilities. Jeanne was a traveler, proud of her Irish heritage, and although she never got to visit Ireland, that didn’t stop her from having the most festive house in March. She loved so many types of music Ð everything from classic rock to traditional Celtic folk songs Ð and loved dancing to all of it. Jeanne was an excellent cook and baker, making cakes for all of her family weddings and celebrations that she could. You could find Jeanne around town with her siblings, kids, and grandkids every year around Christmastime, shopping for the best gifts and decorations she could find. As a Lutheran, Jeanne was a woman of God, and had great faith even in the hardest times. More than anything, though, Jeanne loved her family. She was so proud of her kids and grandkids and spent as much time as she could in their company.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Chad (S.O. Holly), Nycol (Jake), and Carly; her grandchildren, Camren, Adrienne “AJ”, Marchael, Regina “Reggie”, Eliot, Emalyn “Ema”, and Damien; her siblings, Julie (Bob), Michelle (Mark), and Rob (Jenna); as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended relatives, and dear friends.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly; her stepdads, George and Milton; an infant brother; and her best friend in the whole world, Raichu.
A memorial visitation will be held for Jeanne on September 9, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911 with a celebration of life service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne’s family asks that donations please be made to the Habitat for Humanity or the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Jeanne.
Jeanne’s family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and doctors at St. Croix Hospice for all the care and compassion they provided Jeanne, as well the staff at Care Partners.