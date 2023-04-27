OCONOMOWOC
Jerome J. Hoeft
Nov. 24, 1944 - April 25, 2023
Jerome J. Hoeft, age 78, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 24, 1944, to Rueben and Dorthea (Schuester) Hoeft in Beaver Dam.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children, Scott (Debra), Jeffrey (Sarah) and Erich (Geri); their grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Timothy, Daniel, Alex, Anna, Adam, Isaac, Lucas and Elijah; their great-grandchildren, Amado, Olivia and Aiden; his brother, Mark (Annette); and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Matthew; his two sisters, Naomi and Cheryl.
Jerry grew up in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Pat in 1965. He was a teacher at North Lake Elementary School for 30 years. Jerry loved cooking, gardening, family campouts, reading and teaching.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W35181 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, with a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.