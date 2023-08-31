FORT MYERS, FL
Jerry K. Lyons
December 9, 1944 - August 15, 2023
Jerry K. Lyons, 78, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 15.
Jerry was born in Waukesha, on December 9, 1944, to Edward G. Lyons (1891-1953) and Daisy L. Wing (1902-1957). Jerry graduated from Mukwonago High School and became an apprentice electrician. In 1979 he founded Lyons Electric, his pride and joy. Jerry was a hard-working businessman and his company grew successful over the years. Though he sold the company, Lyons Electric still bears his name and legacy. Jerry was a proud member of the Oconomowoc Lions Club. He also had a passion for golf and was a member of Lac La Belle Country Club until he moved to Florida.
Jerry is predeceased by his former wife and mother of his sons, Marilyn Stock (2018); his brother and sisters, Edward, Dorothy, Shirley, Sally, and Judy; and his stepbrothers and sisters, Kenneth, Robert, Daisy, and Betty.
He was survived by his sons, Michael Lyons (Maurita Jasper), John Lyons, and Robert Lyons (Monica Hetzel); his grandchildren Jordan Lyons (Jordan Lee), Noah Lyons, Austin Lyons, Fabiola Lyons Jasper, and Clara Lyons Jasper; and his great-grandchildren McKenna, Jase, Ava, and Kyler; former wife, Christine Garlock, and his stepson Matt Garlock. Jerry is also survived by his true love, Rosie, his King Charles Cavalier spaniel. He loved that girl, and she was his constant companion until his Alzheimer’s became too much.
Jerry was a longtime friend to many including Don Bullock, Diane Naeser, Mac and Sue Dorn, Ted Hansen, Donald Rizlof (2006), Dave Torgeson, his niece Jane Pechauer, and all the gang he’s employed over the years including Jim B., Mark B., Big Dan, Duke, Rev, Stosh, Mark D., Mike K., Chris K., Tim C., Tom C., Tom M., Andy O. and so many more.
A memorial will be held at a later date, details to be announced.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/ft-myers-fl/jerry-lyons-11410986