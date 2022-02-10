AURORA, Ill.
Jill M. Kemerling (Senfleben)
Jill M. Kemerling (Senfleben), age 59, peacefully passed on to her heavenly home on January 22, 2022. After being diagnosed in July of 2018 with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer, she fought with unwavering strength and grace for three and a half years. She truly made the most of every single moment.
She was born and raised in Oconomowoc, but spent the last 17 years living in Aurora, Illinois. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 26 years, Mark Kemerling (53), and their three wonderful children, Morgan (25), Casey (23), and Madison (21). She is also survived by her sister, Kari Krimpelbein (Ken); her brother, Jeff Senfleben (Marjorie); her mother, Ardyce Senfleben; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Senfleben, in 1992.
Jill loved life and she loved being a mom. She spent the majority of her professional career as a speech-language pathologist working with people of all ages and in all settings. When she wasn’t working, she spent her nights and weekends supporting all three of her kids in their sports and extracurricular activities, often putting everyone before herself. She supported and inspired them to chase their dreams, teaching them how to make good choices along the way. She was a bright light in the life of everyone she knew.
She loved to read, make jewelry, shop for the perfect pair of shoes, travel, redesign the home, try new recipes, catch up with friends, sing at the top of her lungs in the car, soak in the sun, watch her favorite movies a thousand times, and eat Raisinets by the pound. We hope the next time you have a margarita, or see a sunflower, both also favorites of Jill, that you remember to celebrate the amazing life of Jill Kemerling.
Her celebration of life is planned for February 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a brief service at 1:30 p.m., at Morningstar Golf Club, S77-W26285 Prairieside Drive, Waukesha, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a few organizations that were close to Jill’s heart, including Special Olympics, the Waubonsie Valley High School Booster Club, and the ALS Association.