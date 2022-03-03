Jo Ann Schultz
Feb. 22, 1950 - Feb. 27, 2022
Jo Ann Schultz, Age 72, of Golden Valley, MN passed away on February 27, 2022. Jo Ann was born on February 22, 1950 in Watertown, WI to Roy and Vlasta Strey. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1968 and went onto college at Mankato State University where she graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
Jo Ann touched the heart and soul of everyone she encountered through her kindness and genuine concerns for others. She spent her life in service of others with a career working in social work, counseling, and volunteerism. Jo Ann enjoyed reading, knitting and during her retirement years, she was known as “Grandma Jo” and loved playing with her 4 grandchildren; Joseph, Will, Charlise and Jack.
Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Vlasta Strey and her husband, Richard Schultz. She is survived by her children, Chad (Martha) Whittaker, Todd (Megan) Schultz and Heather Gietzen; siblings, Jim, Kathy, Bob, Donna, Karen and Tom; and grandchildren, William and Jack Schultz and Joseph and Charlise Gietzen.
A private family memorial service is to be held at a later date.