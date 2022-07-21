OCONOMOWOC
Joan Avis Gunderson
Joan Avis Gunderson of Oconomowoc was called home to the Lord on June 11, 2022, at the age of 88.
Loving Mother of Nancy (Tony) Stemberger and Jack (Sharon) Cerjance. Grandmother to Tim, Mike, and Matt (Nikki) Cerjance, and great-grandmother to Reggins Cerjance.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, sister Marian Phillips, and parents William and Effie Henderson.
Joan was known as a friend to many and remembered as a kind, gracious, outgoing, and loving person. Joan’s career included many years as a successful Realtor in the Oconomowoc/Lake Country market, a contributing member of Lang Graphics, and volunteer at the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, Bosom Buddies and the YMCA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Atallah (Oncology), and the Grace Clinic Staff of the Froedtert Hospital System for their compassionate and amazing care, along with all of the volunteers and staff at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for the loving support they provided Joan, her family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place Friday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, 519 Losey Blvd., La Crosse, WI 54601, please meet at the cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.