Joan H. Brussat
Joan H. Brussat (nee Radtke) Passed away after a brief illness on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the age of 73. She is survived by her brother Frederick (Juanita) Radtke and is further survived by many friends and relatives.
Joan worked at Walgreens for 25 years as a pharmacy tech and also worked for various health insurance companies throughout the state.
Services are still pending at this time. Please look on schmidtandbartelt.com for any updates. Memorials to HAWS are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.