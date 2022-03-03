JoAnn Mary Rupnow (nee Miller)
Dec. 17, 1933 — Feb. 24, 2022
JoAnn Mary Rupnow (nee Miller) was born December 17, 1933, and entered eternal life on February 24, 2022. She was born to Arthur and Mary (Smith) Miller in Mapleton.
She married William Rupnow Jr. on September 6, 1953. They lived and farmed on the Rupnow homestead until her death in 2022. JoAnn took great pride in agriculture and its promotion throughout her lifetime, whether that was in tending to their flock of production hens, supporting dairy farming and Ixonia Victory and Maple Street Hustlers 4-H, promoting and supporting the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club, and the homemaker’s group, JoAnn always led by example. JoAnn and Bill were blessed with five children, Dee (John) Winkelman, James (Kathryn) Rupnow, Kay (Bruce) Degner, Nancy (Thomas) Heimsch, and Mary (Chris) Charter.
At the age of 42, JoAnn returned to school to enter the nursing field, and graduated from Marquette School of Nursing at age 53. JoAnn was a born recruiter for the nursing profession and encouraged aspiring nurses of all ages. She served compassionately as a nurse at Milwaukee County Hospital on the medical psychiatric unit until its closure and for Froedtert Hospital until her retirement at age 73 in 2007.
JoAnn was an active and devoted member of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, where she faithfully taught Sunday School and raised her children in her strong Lutheran faith. JoAnn was a talented seamstress and active 4-H sewing leader for three generations of children. She was well-known for her fancy hats, which she proudly designed and made herself.
She is survived by her husband, William Rupnow; her loving children and their spouses; grandchildren Jeannie (Mike) Bishop, Laurie Winkelman, Amanda Degner, Ruth (Benjamin Grams), Benjamin (Devon) Degner, Michelle (Tom) Griffin, Denise (Corey) Heiman, Sara and Aaron Heimsch, and Emily Charter; and great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Garrett, Amelia, Norah, Keelyn, Bryndle, Garren, Lucille, Evelyn and Gavin; and many, many loving nieces and nephews, family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Miller, and her siblings Margaret Ireland, George Miller, Francis Miller and Claire Malone.
Visitation will be at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, today, March 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Matthew’s Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, on Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be at LaBelle Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Matthew’s Church or given privately to the charity of one’s choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.