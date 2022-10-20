OCONOMOWOC
Joe Ann C. Henderson
June 10, 1929 - Oct. 6, 2022
Joe Ann C. Henderson, age 93, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1929, to Vilas L. and Gladys (Peterson) Rasmussen in Racine.
Joe Ann is survived by her children, Greg J. Henderson and Cynthia Lee (Brad) Christiansen; her grandchildren, Kevin (Debbie), Karissa, Kyle (Hannah), Korey and Kalette (Brad) Fraser; her great-grandchildren, Zandar, Keziah, Simeon, Eden, Guinevere, Juliet and Gordon; her sister, Kaaren (Jerry) Wolf; her cousin, Joyce Krueger; her beloved dog, Daisy; and many other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Henderson; her parents; and her brothers, Richard V., Peter and Ronald Rasmussen.
Joe Ann attended Oconomowoc High School and went on to graduate from St. Olaf College with a degree in education. She was a teacher at Whitefish Bay and the Kettle Moraine School District.
Joe Ann was united in marriage to James on March 3, 1960. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Throughout her life, she was always surrounded by her husband and loving family; at her passing she resided with her son, Greg. Joe Ann valued family, loved boat rides on the lake with her family, sewing and playing her piano. While visiting a dog rescue center, Daisy rested her head on Joe Ann’s knee, and has not left her side since. Joe Ann enjoyed Friday rides to Culver’s with Daisy for French fries, with their chauffer, Greg (“Driving Miss Daisy”).
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Lake Country Bible Church, N45-W32481 Watertown Plank Road in Nashotah, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe Ann’s name to a Scholarship Fund at St. Olaf College for teaching students.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.