Johanne ‘Joanie’ Herr
Nov. 26, 1936 - June 1, 2023
Johanne “Joanie” B. Herr, age 86, passed away peacefully June 1, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Joanie was born November 26, 1936, in Milwaukee.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pete Herr Sr., of 48 years, and Joanie’s parents, Ralph and Ann Ice.
She is survived by her best friend and loving sister Shirley Clayton of Media, Pennsylvania, and her children Lori Herr, Peter Jr. (Joni) Herr, Ronnie (Sue)Herr and Lisa (Mark) Isom. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Joanie was always a loving, caring and giving woman. Her desire to make everyone smile was unprecedented. Joanie was an avid golfer, bowler and a volunteer with youth golf at Lac La Belle golf course where she was a member for years earning many awards including the prestigious White Jacket tournament three times and a hole-in-one in St. George, Utah. She enjoyed her time spent in Sun City, Arizona, golfing, relaxing and volunteering at Banner Hospital. Joanie spent many summers with her beloved sister in Pennsylvania where she made many cherished friends.
Our family wants to thank the caring and loving staff at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Memorial donations in Joanie’s name can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
