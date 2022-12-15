John C. Helke
John C. Helke entered eternal glory on December 6, 2022, at the age of 83.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn of 58 years. John was a loving father of Dawn Sukowski and David Helke; dear grandfather of Brianne (Dean) Hebbe; and great-grandfather of Noah. He also is survived by his sister, Joanne Helke. John loved his family activities. Music was also an important part of his life. He was a music educator and taught instrumental music in both public and private school sectors. He retired from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in 2004. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking and working in his garden and yard.
Services were held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) on Monday, December 12, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Lutheran High School or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.