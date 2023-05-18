John D. Sorenson
July 23, 1935 - May 14, 2023
John D. Sorenson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1935, to John and Jeanette Sorenson.
John is survived by his children John (Claire Tompkins) Sorenson, Jill (Dan) Petersen, Karen (Dean) Muehl, Dan Sorenson and Ginger Bonneau; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; his parents; and sister Barbara.
John was proud to be a service member of the U.S. Navy.
Private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
A memorial donation in John’s name may be made to the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
