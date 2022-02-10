WATERTOWN
John E. Bray
Nov. 27, 1930 - Feb. 6, 2022
John E. Bray, age 91, of Watertown, passed away to meet his Lord, with family by his side, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on November 27, 1930, to Wallace and Flora (Murdock) Bray on Bray Road in Elkhorn.
John is survived by his wife, Eileen (nee Tunak); his children, Gary (Kathy) Bray of Milwaukee, Wesley (Marcia) Bray of Hartford and Linda (Ed Sorenson) Grabarz of Oconomowoc; his grandchildren, Angela (Robert) Alexander, Jennifer (Tom) Wirsbinsky, Krystle (Juan) Doran, Joseph Bray, Leah Grabarz and Mindee Sorenson; his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Addison, Jillian, Drake, Christian and Griffin; his sister-in-law, Norma Tunak; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William; four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Ruth and Rachel; and his five brothers-in-law.
John worked on the family farm in Sugar Island. After the farm was sold, he worked for Pabst Farms and lived in Oconomowoc for 40 years. In 2000, John and Eileen moved to Heritage Homes in Watertown. John loved cars, computers and playing cards. He had a brain for engineering and was always thinking of what to make and do next.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 301 Clark St., Watertown, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Summit Cemetery in Summit.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Family would like a special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls and Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, for their tender loving care.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.