OCONOMOWOC
John (Jack) Theodore Wichman Jr.
Aug. 4, 1925 - May 11, 2022
John (Jack) Theodore Wichman Jr., 96, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc.
Jack was born August 4, 1925, to Pearl Humphrey Wichman and John Wichman Sr. He grew up on the Wichman family farm, which was established in 1870. He lived there the majority of his life until his health failed in the past two years.
He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1943 and married Phyllis Sorenson on August 22, 1948. They had two daughters, Sally and Sue.
Farming and hunting were his passions, closely followed by baseball and bowling. His family always came first and extended to the countless nieces, nephews and neighbors, who either worked on the farm or enjoyed farm picnics. He taught many things to several generations and will be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by daughters, Sally Wichman Larsen of Reno, Nevada, and Sue Wichman Grohn (Lyle) of Elk Mound; along with three granddaughters; five great-granddaughters; and many loving nieces and nephews who all held a very special place in his heart.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Wichman, who lived in California; and by that “cute girl he met in study hall,” his life partner, Phyllis Sorenson Wichman.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.