OCONOMOWOC
John Joseph Lewandowski
July 16, 1925 - April 5, 2022
John Joseph Lewandowski found peace April 5, 2022, at the age of 96.
Preceded in death by his wife, Myrene. Father of Lisa, Lorna and Jeff.
Visitation Monday, April 18, 2022, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Private interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
For complete notice, please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.