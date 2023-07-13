John Larry Stilp
Nov. 6, 1948 - Jan. 26, 2023
John Larry Stilp, 74, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023. He was born in Watertown to Gerald and Janette (nee Maust) Stilp.
He graduated from Oconomowoc High School.
John enjoyed annual hunting trips in Dodgeville with his dad, siblings and nephews, as well as fishing with his son Peter, and many other relatives and friends.
He had an especially close relationship with his identical twin brother Erv. The two were known for creating mischief together both in childhood and adulthood. They were often caught in school pretending to be the other twin by switching clothes and glasses. Most relatives could not tell them apart except for their mother, from their cowlicks in their hair, and their blind Grandpa John, from their voices.
He is survived by his sons John Stilp, Danny Stilp and Peter Stilp, as well as Peter's mother Marybeth Becherer. He is further survived by his sisters Donna Evans and Lynn (Brian) Everson, brother Kirt Stilp, sister-in-law Sandy Stilp as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Janette Stilp, his stepmother Hedy Stilp, his brothers Jerry Stilp and Erv Stilp and brother-in-law Garry Evans.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Sandy Stilp residence in Ashippun.