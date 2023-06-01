OCONOMOWOC
John T. Foti
Oct. 31, 1930 - May 31, 2023
Tom Foti, age 92, of Oconomowoc passed away at home on Wednesday, May 31st surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 31st, 1930 to Sal and Lucille Foti.
Raised in Oconomowoc, Tom anchored his family here and was dedicated to the city serving for 42 years as alderman and mayor. Often known as quiet, humble, and a very hard worker. Tom worked as a Regional Sales Manager for M.W. Kasch, a toy distribution company. He was an avid card player, championship-level Gin player, and enjoyed Wednesday afternoons playing sheepshead at Todd's Grill (Grill 164) for many years. Although he was a member at Lac Labelle Golf Course and enjoyed playing golf, he really enjoyed the card and dice games and a cold beer that followed golfing.
Tom is survived by his daughter Mary, son Mickey (Patti), Sister Geri (Ken), seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Sal and Lucille Foti, loving wife of 62 years, Janice, son Tommy Joe, daughter Lori, sister Jean, and brother Jim.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Memorials in Tom's name are suggested to the Holy Hill Foundation, Angels Grace Hospice, or St. Jerome Parish Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.