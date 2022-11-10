John T. ‘Jack’ Whelan
John T. “Jack” Whelan was born into eternal life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the age of 86.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of almost 41 years; his children Lorrie Duren, Jeffrey Duren, and Colleen (Jeff) Irwin; his grandchildren Joey, Tawni, Cody, Meridith, Spencer, Brandon and Kaitlyn; his great-grandchildren Kendall, Mcavoy “Mac,” Maggie, Theo and Carter; and his sister Dorothy “Dody” (Bob) Sadler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Nora Whelan; and his siblings Mary “May” Binnebose, Philip “Bud” Whelan, William “Bill” Whelan, Joan Williams, Earl Whelan, Robert “Bob” Whelan, Eugene “Geno” Whelan, and Shirley Ceithamer. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Jack was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was head altar boy. He was a cheerleader at Oconomowoc High School. He attended UW-Whitewater and later worked as a quality control line inspector at Silgan for 23 years.
He enjoyed fishing, cards, bowling, golf, reading, and the daily newspaper crossword puzzles. Attended Irish Fest in Milwaukee at the Summerfest grounds, Erin St. Patrick’s parade, yearly Whelan family picnic reunions, gatherings at church and special occasions at Pat and Laurel’s with family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Memorials to St. Jerome Catholic Church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St.
Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.