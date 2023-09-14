ST. GERMAIN
John von Bereghy
Jan. 9, 1963 - Sept. 7, 2023
John von Bereghy, age 60, of St. Germain and formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born January 9, 1963, to Robert and Mary von Bereghy.
John is survived by his loving wife Julie; his two sons Darren (Elizabeth) and Dylan (Jorie); stepchildren Samantha (Nick) Stoller and Rose (Kevin) Ward; along with his loving granddaughter Aubrey von Bereghy. John is further survived by his brother Erich “Rocky” (Anne) von Bereghy and sisters Chris “Kiki” (Mark) Bennett and Jane (Scott) Halbrucker, along with many other relatives and friends, and his beloved dogs Bruno and Julius.
John was preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Barbara.
John graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1981 and eventually joined the Police Academy and went on to become a police officer for the Town of Oconomowoc and then with the City of Oconomowoc. John worked as a police officer for 33 years until his retirement on May 26, 2019.
John loved to fish and he was also a youth football coach for many years in Oconomowoc. During his time as a coach, he impacted many lives and is still fondly remembered for his influence. He had a passion for snowmobiling, which led him to retire in St. Germain with his wife Julie.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 3 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends starting at 1 p.m. all to take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.