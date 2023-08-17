John Wayne Ahrendt
March 24, 1940 - Aug. 13, 2023
John Wayne Ahrendt, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 13, 2023. John was born on March 24, 1940, in Oconomowoc, to Lester and Verle (nee Tozier).
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; his two daughters, Karen Rinehart and Julie (Russ) Simons; and his grandchildren, Brian, Ryan and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristen Czerwinski, and brother, Jeff.
John served in the Army National Guard in the 32nd Red Arrow Division and was a sergeant for the City of Oconomowoc Police Department where he served the community for 17 years.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to John in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice or the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in John’s name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 20, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.