Joseph Edward Wright
July 3, 1954 - Feb. 6, 2022
Joseph Edward Wright went to his eternal resting place in heaven with Jesus on February 6, 2022, at the age of 67 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born to Clifford Joseph(deceased) and Norma Jean (deceased) Wright on July 3, 1954, in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Rootstown High School in 1972. Joe met his wife, Lynne Morrison, in 1977 at Carlo’s pizza in Solon, Ohio, on his lunch break from Technicare, a manufacturer of medical imaging equipment. Joe and Lynne were married in May, 1980, at Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Solon. Joe designed and built their home with the help of his dad in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, where they lived for 20 years and raised their family. During this time, he worked in engineering for GE Lighting, Marconi Medical Systems, Allen Bradley and Nordson Corporation in northeast Ohio. Joe received his single engine airplane pilot’s license in 1991 and enjoyed flying small-engine aircraft and attending the EAA in Oshkosh. Joe also had a successful part-time photography business. In 2004 his career path led him to Oconomowoc for a career opportunity with GE Healthcare in Waukesha for 18 years as a software verification engineer. He worked for a short time at Ewald Chevrolet Buick in Oconomowoc.
Joe was a devoted husband and father who loved his wife and children deeply and was proud of their character and accomplishments. They will miss his presence in their lives and he will forever be in their hearts. Joe was a faithful, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, generous, forgiving and grateful man. His strong work ethic was an example to all who knew him but he also taught them to have fun and enjoy life. Joey and Vicky are proud to have been blessed with Joe as their father. Joe spent time with Joey teaching him about the outdoors through Boy Scouts and guiding him to get his Eagle Scout Award. Joey’s most cherished memories are their trip to the Boundary Waters, MN, for survival training, target shooting and all the quality time they spent together. Joe spent time with Vicky teaching her skills to pursue her dreams. Vicky’s most cherished memories are the times they spent at the range target shooting, watching action movies and spending quality time together.
Joe loved to share his knowledge of engineering, cars, airplanes, construction, handyman, photography and firearms safety. He will be remembered for being a teacher and mentor to family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
Joe is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lynne; daughter, Victoria (Vicky); son, Joseph(Joey); beloved sheltie Bella; sisters Patricia A. Faist, LuAnn Shrigley; and many relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on March 22, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 995 S. Sawyer Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.