Joseph Edward Wright
July 3, 1954 - Feb. 6, 2022
Joseph Edward Wright went to his heavenly home with Jesus on February 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short six-week battle with metastatic lung cancer even though he never smoked a day in his 67 years of life.
Joe was born to Clifford Joseph (deceased) and Norma Jean (deceased) Wright on July 3, 1954, in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Rootstown High School in 1972. Joe met his wife, Lynne Morrison, in 1977 at Carlo’s Pizza in Solon, Ohio, on his lunch break from Technicare, a manufacturer of medical imaging equipment. Joe and Lynne married on May 31, 1980, at Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Solon. Joe designed and built their home with the help of his dad in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, where they lived for 20 years and raised their family. During this time, he worked in engineering for GE Lighting, Marconi Medical Systems, Allen Bradley and Nordson Corp. in northeast Ohio.
Joe was a visionary and entrepreneur. During the 1980s, he had a successful wedding and portrait photography business. In 1998, Joe started the company TalonTek Systems, Inc. He invented, designed and built the first voice activated, touchscreen windows computer with GPS navigation for the automobile industry. In 2006, Joe started Integrity Consultation Services and provided software verification services for CT scanners for GE Healthcare Systems in Waukesha. He and his staff ensured the machines adhered to FDA safety standards. Joe retired in 2020 and recently worked for Ewald car dealership.
Joe was a devoted husband and father who loved his wife and children deeply and was proud of their character and accomplishments. They will miss his presence in their lives and he will forever be in their hearts. Joe will be remembered for being a faithful, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, generous, forgiving and grateful child of God. He was a patriot and boldly defended the U.S. Constitution. Joe’s strong work ethic was an example to all who knew him but he also encouraged them to have fun and enjoy life filled with laughter, peace and love.
Lynne, Vicky and Joey are proud to have been blessed with Joe as their husband and father. Joe spent time with Joey teaching him about the outdoors through Boy Scouts and guiding him to get his Eagle Scout Award. Joey’s most cherished memories are their trip to the Boundary Waters, Minn., for survival training, target shooting, and all the quality time they spent together. Joe spent time with Vicky teaching her skills to pursue her dreams and she is going to start her own photography business with her Dad’s camera equipment. Vicky’s most cherished memories are the times they spent at the range target shooting, watching action movies and spending quality time together. Lynne’s most cherished memories are building their home together, their trip to Hawaii to celebrate their 10-year anniversary and watching the love he had for his children.
Joe received his single engine airplane pilot’s license in 1991 and enjoyed flying small engine aircraft and attending the EAA in Oshkosh. Joe loved to share his knowledge of engineering, cars, airplanes, construction, handyman, photography and firearms safety. He will be remembered for being a teacher and mentor to family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Joseph (Joe) is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lynne; daughter, Victoria (Vicky); son, Joseph (Joey); beloved Sheltie dog Bella; sisters, Patricia A. Faist and LuAnn Shrigley; and many relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Abundant Life Apostolic Church, 995 S. Sawyer Rd, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.