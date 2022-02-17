OCONOMOWOC LAKE
Joseph Louis Birbaum
March 9, 1939 - Feb. 14, 2022
Joseph Louis Birbaum, age 82, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 14, 2022. Joe was born on March 9, 1939, to Lester and Edna Birbaum (nee Laue) of Oconomowoc. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mimi (nee Hastings); his children, Les (DeeDee) Birbaum, Christina (Philip) Hove and Becky (Michael) Bohrman; as well as ten grandchildren: Steven (Angela), Emma, Kendall, Alec, Sophia, Ethan, Cole, Paige, Mikey and Bryce. Joe is also survived by his brother, John, and other relatives.
Joe graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a degree in Finance as well as his MBA. After many successful years he retired from MGIC as a Senior Vice President. During his retirement, he served on the board for the Village of Oconomowoc Lake, and was president for eight years. In his spare time he loved boating, traveling, and spending time with his family. Most summer days would find Joe at his home on Oconomowoc Lake surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and friends.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.